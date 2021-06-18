Verrassend nieuws: nummer vijf van de wereld bij de mannen zal niet op de Olympische Spelen te zien zijn

Eerder raakte het nieuws al bekend dat Rafael Nadal niet naar de Olympische Spelen zal gaan en daar is nu nog een speler uit de top 10 van de wereld bijgekomen. Zo is ook Dominic Thiem er niet bij.

Binnenkort starten de Olympische Spelen, maar in het tennis hebben twee topspelers al verstek gegeven voor het olympische toernooi. Eerder liet Nadal al weten dat hij niet naar Tokio zal afzakken en daar komt nu ook nog Dominic Thiem bij.

Thiem, de nummer vijf van de wereld, maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Twitter. "Nadat ik met mijn team had gepraat en de situatie had geanalyseerd, heb ik besloten om niet deel te nemen aan de Olympische Spelen. Het is een grote eer om voor jouw land te kunnen spelen, maar ik ben niet klaar om mijn beste niveau te halen op de Spelen. Ik wens heel het team van Oostenrijk veel succes", aldus Thiem.

Hi everybody,

I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher. However, 2021 did not start as expected and I don’t feel ready to play my best in Tokyo. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

These last two weeks I have been training hard - and I’m starting to improve my conditioning and concentration little by little. My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021