Verrassend nieuws: nummer vijf van de wereld bij de mannen zal niet op de Olympische Spelen te zien zijn

Nils Wens
Foto: © photonews

Eerder raakte het nieuws al bekend dat Rafael Nadal niet naar de Olympische Spelen zal gaan en daar is nu nog een speler uit de top 10 van de wereld bijgekomen. Zo is ook Dominic Thiem er niet bij.

Binnenkort starten de Olympische Spelen, maar in het tennis hebben twee topspelers al verstek gegeven voor het olympische toernooi. Eerder liet Nadal al weten dat hij niet naar Tokio zal afzakken en daar komt nu ook nog Dominic Thiem bij. 

Thiem, de nummer vijf van de wereld, maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Twitter. "Nadat ik met mijn team had gepraat en de situatie had geanalyseerd, heb ik besloten om niet deel te nemen aan de Olympische Spelen. Het is een grote eer om voor jouw land te kunnen spelen, maar ik ben niet klaar om mijn beste niveau te halen op de Spelen. Ik wens heel het team van Oostenrijk veel succes", aldus Thiem

Dominic Thiem

