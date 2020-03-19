🎥 Tennissers proberen op creatieve manieren fit te blijven

Door de coronacrisis ligt ook het tennis voorlopig stil. Heel wat spelers moeten thuisblijven.

Om in vorm te blijven voor wanneer er opnieuw mag gespeeld worden, vinden ze de meest creatieve trainingsmethodes.

De ATP deelde donderdag via Twitter trainingsfilmpjes van Lucas Pouille, John Millman en Gael Monfils. Keep up the good work, guys!