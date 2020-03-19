🎥 Tennissers proberen op creatieve manieren fit te blijven
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

Ook tennissers moeten creatiever zijn dan ooit

🎥 Tennissers proberen op creatieve manieren fit te blijven

Door de coronacrisis ligt ook het tennis voorlopig stil. Heel wat spelers moeten thuisblijven.

Om in vorm te blijven voor wanneer er opnieuw mag gespeeld worden, vinden ze de meest creatieve trainingsmethodes.

De ATP deelde donderdag via Twitter trainingsfilmpjes van Lucas Pouille, John Millman en Gael Monfils. Keep up the good work, guys!

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Lucas Pouille

Meer nieuws

Volledige gravelseizoen moet eraan geloven: nu al uitkijken naar het gras van Wimbledon

Volledige gravelseizoen moet eraan geloven: nu al uitkijken naar het gras van Wimbledon

07:01
🎥 Aparte voorbereiding op het grasseizoen voor Belgisch tennisduo

🎥 Aparte voorbereiding op het grasseizoen voor Belgisch tennisduo

18/03
Krijgt de tenniswereld eigen rage met wc-rol?

Krijgt de tenniswereld eigen rage met wc-rol?

18/03
US Open niet opgezet met beslissing Roland Garros

US Open niet opgezet met beslissing Roland Garros

18/03
1
Spelers wisten niets van verschuiving Roland Garros: "Zeer egoïstisch"

Spelers wisten niets van verschuiving Roland Garros: "Zeer egoïstisch"

18/03
Kim Clijsters ziet wellicht met lede ogen aan hoe corona haar comeback danig in de war stuurt Opinie

Kim Clijsters ziet wellicht met lede ogen aan hoe corona haar comeback danig in de war stuurt

17/03
11
Ook organisatie Wimbledon komt met statement nadat uitstel Roland Garros op kritiek stuit

Ook organisatie Wimbledon komt met statement nadat uitstel Roland Garros op kritiek stuit

17/03
1
Roland Garros wordt verplaatst naar eind september

Roland Garros wordt verplaatst naar eind september

17/03
3
Komt nu ook Roland Garros in de problemen? "Het gaat nipt worden"

Komt nu ook Roland Garros in de problemen? "Het gaat nipt worden"

17/03
1
Tennis één van de sporten waar aanpassingen en afgelastingen het moeilijkst ligt

Tennis één van de sporten waar aanpassingen en afgelastingen het moeilijkst ligt

16/03
Tennis Vlaanderen pleit bij kabinet van Sport voor steunmaatregelen

Tennis Vlaanderen pleit bij kabinet van Sport voor steunmaatregelen

16/03
WTA grijpt doortastender in: graveltoernooien in Duitsland, Turkije en Tsjechië geschrapt

WTA grijpt doortastender in: graveltoernooien in Duitsland, Turkije en Tsjechië geschrapt

16/03
In de sporen van Kim Clijsters: opnieuw maakt een moeder haar comeback op de WTA Tour

In de sporen van Kim Clijsters: opnieuw maakt een moeder haar comeback op de WTA Tour

15/03
België kent tegenstander voor volgend jaar in Davis Cup

België kent tegenstander voor volgend jaar in Davis Cup

13/03
Ook Charleston sneuvelt op WTA Tour: zes weken lang geen tennis, of het moest in Colombia zijn

Ook Charleston sneuvelt op WTA Tour: zes weken lang geen tennis, of het moest in Colombia zijn

13/03
Mertens blijft positief: "Always look at the bright side of life"

Mertens blijft positief: "Always look at the bright side of life"

12/03
Loting voor finaleweek Davis Cup bekend

Loting voor finaleweek Davis Cup bekend

12/03
Slecht nieuws voor Clijsters en co: ook WTA-toernooi van Miami afgelast

Slecht nieuws voor Clijsters en co: ook WTA-toernooi van Miami afgelast

12/03
2
🎥 Exact vijf jaar geleden op Indian Wells: "Fish in the net!"

🎥 Exact vijf jaar geleden op Indian Wells: "Fish in the net!"

12/03
Zes weken geen tennis bij de mannen, volgt de WTA?

Zes weken geen tennis bij de mannen, volgt de WTA?

12/03
5
Tenniskalender verder door mekaar geschud: Fed Cup Finals met zekerheid uitgesteld

Tenniskalender verder door mekaar geschud: Fed Cup Finals met zekerheid uitgesteld

11/03
Flipkens vraagt om duidelijkheid van WTA: "Onmogelijk om bepaalde toernooien te laten doorgaan en andere niet"

Flipkens vraagt om duidelijkheid van WTA: "Onmogelijk om bepaalde toernooien te laten doorgaan en andere niet"

11/03
Duimen voor Kim Clijsters dat ondanks coronavirus alles in de plooi valt in Miami Analyse

Duimen voor Kim Clijsters dat ondanks coronavirus alles in de plooi valt in Miami

10/03
1
Van Uytvanck en Fissette maken hun rekening na afgelaste Indian Wells, die laatste vindt het ook erg voor Clijsters

Van Uytvanck en Fissette maken hun rekening na afgelaste Indian Wells, die laatste vindt het ook erg voor Clijsters

09/03
1
"Iedereen is al hier": Ook Alison Van Uytvanck snapt niets van afgelasting, Nadal blijft er dan weer rustig onder

"Iedereen is al hier": Ook Alison Van Uytvanck snapt niets van afgelasting, Nadal blijft er dan weer rustig onder

09/03
1
Kirsten Flipkens razend over timing afgelasting Indian Wells: "We moeten het ontdekken via Twitter..."

Kirsten Flipkens razend over timing afgelasting Indian Wells: "We moeten het ontdekken via Twitter..."

09/03
3
Slecht nieuws voor Kim Clijsters: coronavirus zorgt ervoor dat Indian Wells wordt geschrapt

Slecht nieuws voor Kim Clijsters: coronavirus zorgt ervoor dat Indian Wells wordt geschrapt

09/03
2
Sofia Kenin schrijft tornooi in Lyon op haar naam, maar ze had het niet onder de markt tegen de nummer 136 van de wereld

Sofia Kenin schrijft tornooi in Lyon op haar naam, maar ze had het niet onder de markt tegen de nummer 136 van de wereld

08/03
Kapitein Johan Van Herck baalt na nederlaag in Daviscup, maar hij beseft dat het een moeilijke zaak was: "We zijn geklopt door betere spelers"

Kapitein Johan Van Herck baalt na nederlaag in Daviscup, maar hij beseft dat het een moeilijke zaak was: "We zijn geklopt door betere spelers"

08/03
3
Finale ligt vast in Monterrey: Elina Svitolina maakt brandhout van Nederlandse

Finale ligt vast in Monterrey: Elina Svitolina maakt brandhout van Nederlandse

08/03
🎥 Clijsters bereidt derde toernooi voor

🎥 Clijsters bereidt derde toernooi voor

07/03
Van Uytvanck drijft Clijsters-killer tot het uiterste, maar grijpt uiteindelijk toch naast finale in Lyon

Van Uytvanck drijft Clijsters-killer tot het uiterste, maar grijpt uiteindelijk toch naast finale in Lyon

07/03
Afwezigheid Goffin breekt België zuur op tegen Hongarije

Afwezigheid Goffin breekt België zuur op tegen Hongarije

07/03
19
Coppejans kan het niet afmaken tegen Hongarije, Bemelmans nu aan zet

Coppejans kan het niet afmaken tegen Hongarije, Bemelmans nu aan zet

07/03
1
Dubbelduo brengt België na driesetter op voorsprong in Davis Cup

Dubbelduo brengt België na driesetter op voorsprong in Davis Cup

07/03
3
Wickmayer laat twee matchballen liggen en sneuvelt met halve finales binnen handbereik

Wickmayer laat twee matchballen liggen en sneuvelt met halve finales binnen handbereik

07/03
3

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Kim Clijsters Alison Van Uytvanck Kirsten Flipkens Kimmer Coppejans Elise Mertens Ruben Bemelmans Sander Gille Leylah Fernandez Johanna Konta Elina Svitolina Johan Van Herck Marie Bouzkova David Goffin Rafael Nadal Wim Fissette Tsvetana Pironkova Magdalena Rybarikova Andrey Rublev Mardy Fish Greet Minnen

Nieuwste reacties

0070 0070 over DEBAT: Tennisfans schatten het goed in: eervolle exit voor Kim Clijsters Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst
© 2016-2020 www.tenniskrant.be All Rights Reserved