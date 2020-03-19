🎥 Tennissers proberen op creatieve manieren fit te blijven

Ook tennissers moeten creatiever zijn dan ooit
Door de coronacrisis ligt ook het tennis voorlopig stil. Heel wat spelers moeten thuisblijven.
Om in vorm te blijven voor wanneer er opnieuw mag gespeeld worden, vinden ze de meest creatieve trainingsmethodes.
De ATP deelde donderdag via Twitter trainingsfilmpjes van Lucas Pouille, John Millman en Gael Monfils. Keep up the good work, guys!
La Monf still working hard 💪— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 19, 2020
🎥: @Gael_Monfils (IG) pic.twitter.com/7NNCNIo51l
Teamwork makes the dreamwork.— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 19, 2020
🎥: @johnhmillman (IG) #tennisathome 🎾🏡 pic.twitter.com/zuvIACajAn
Fast hands at the net, but not much pace on the serve 😂— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 19, 2020
🎥: @la_pouille (IG) #tennisathome 🎾🏠 pic.twitter.com/IyzlkrnFYq
