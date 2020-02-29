Sabalenka wint op indrukwekkende wijze WTA-toernooi van Qatar

Aryna Sabalenka won toernooi van Qatar
Aryna Sabalenka heeft zaterdag de finale van het WTA-toernooi van Qatar gewonnen. De Wit-Russische was veel te sterk voor Petra Kvitova.
Net als in de halve finale tegen Svetlana Kuznetsova verspilde het dubbelmaatje van Elise Mertens niet te veel tijd. Ze haalde het met twee keer 6-3.
She crushed winners down the line 💪 and delivered delicate drop shots 👩🎨— WTA (@WTA) February 29, 2020
Check out @SabalenkaA's Top 5 shots from the @QatarTennis on the way to the title. pic.twitter.com/UKYsRFPTYv
.@SabalenkaA was locked 🔒in at Doha!@sapsports | #SAPGameSetStat pic.twitter.com/p4HDfUR6r8— WTA (@WTA) February 29, 2020
Stunning play like this 😲 helped @SabalenkaA win the @QatarTennis final on Saturday! #ShotoftheDay pic.twitter.com/Rgr2lCu8y9— WTA (@WTA) February 29, 2020
