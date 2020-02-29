Sabalenka wint op indrukwekkende wijze WTA-toernooi van Qatar
Aryna Sabalenka heeft zaterdag de finale van het WTA-toernooi van Qatar gewonnen. De Wit-Russische was veel te sterk voor Petra Kvitova.

Net als in de halve finale tegen Svetlana Kuznetsova verspilde het dubbelmaatje van Elise Mertens niet te veel tijd. Ze haalde het met twee keer 6-3.

