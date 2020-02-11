🎥 Van Uytvanck overklast ex-nummer tien van de wereld in Sint-Petersburg

Van Uytvanck haalde het met 6-4 en 6-1 en maakte enkele fantastische punten (video’s onderaan). Ali was matig aan het seizoen begonnen en paste voor de Fed Cup ontmoeting tegen Kazachstan, maar speelde nu dus een sterke wedstrijd.

"Kiki" Mladenovic is een dubbelspecialiste en stond ook in het enkelspel enkele jaren geleden op plek tien. Intussen is ze afgezakt naar plek 39.

In de 1/8e finale wacht derde reekshoofd Petra Kvitova op de Belgische.

.@AlisonVanU seals her place in the @Formula_TX second round!



Gets the 6-4, 6-1 win over Mladenovic! pic.twitter.com/7BhHfLuVfg