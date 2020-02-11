🎥 Van Uytvanck overklast ex-nummer tien van de wereld in Sint-Petersburg

Alison Van Uytvanck klopte Kristina Mladenovic in twee sets
Alison Van Uytvanck heeft zich in het Russische Sint-Petersburg zonder al te veel problemen geplaatst voor de tweede ronde. Ze klopte Kristina Mladenovic in twee sets.
Van Uytvanck haalde het met 6-4 en 6-1 en maakte enkele fantastische punten (video’s onderaan). Ali was matig aan het seizoen begonnen en paste voor de Fed Cup ontmoeting tegen Kazachstan, maar speelde nu dus een sterke wedstrijd.
"Kiki" Mladenovic is een dubbelspecialiste en stond ook in het enkelspel enkele jaren geleden op plek tien. Intussen is ze afgezakt naar plek 39.
In de 1/8e finale wacht derde reekshoofd Petra Kvitova op de Belgische.
