🎥 Caroline Wozniacki beëindigt haar carrière in tranen na nederlaag in de derde ronde op de Australian Open

Het was al een tijdje geweten dat de Deense topspeelster Caroline Wozniacki na de Australian Open een punt ging zetten achter haar carrière. Tegen de Tunesische toernooi-verrassing Ons Jabeur was het dan zo ver.

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA-36) verloor in de derde ronde op het Australische grandslamtoernooi van de Tunesische Ons Jabeur (WTA-78) in drie sets. 7-5, 3-6 en 7-5 was na meer dan twee uur tennis de eindstand. Caroline Wozniacki beëindigt zo haar tenniscarrière per direct. Na afloop sprak ze voor het laatst de fans toe.

"You are such an inspiration for me and for many players, and I've been lucky enough to be on tour with you."



A sweet tribute from @Ons_Jabeur to @CaroWozniacki#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nJMxGnkcbV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020