Caroline Wozniacki beëindigt haar carrière in tranen na nederlaag in de derde ronde op de Australian Open
Foto: © photonews
Het was al een tijdje geweten dat de Deense topspeelster Caroline Wozniacki na de Australian Open een punt ging zetten achter haar carrière. Tegen de Tunesische toernooi-verrassing Ons Jabeur was het dan zo ver.
Caroline Wozniacki (WTA-36) verloor in de derde ronde op het Australische grandslamtoernooi van de Tunesische Ons Jabeur (WTA-78) in drie sets. 7-5, 3-6 en 7-5 was na meer dan twee uur tennis de eindstand. Caroline Wozniacki beëindigt zo haar tenniscarrière per direct. Na afloop sprak ze voor het laatst de fans toe.
The end of an era.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
Thank you for the memories @CaroWozniacki. You'll be so very missed💕#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/z37ZwjMR81
"You are such an inspiration for me and for many players, and I've been lucky enough to be on tour with you."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
A sweet tribute from @Ons_Jabeur to @CaroWozniacki#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nJMxGnkcbV
Anyone else out there with a little something in their eye?#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @CaroWozniacki pic.twitter.com/LvFrRMPXnU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
"It's been really amazing, it's been a great ride."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
There's so many special memories to cherish, @CaroWozniacki ❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/trHBZQmhGW
Great news: The tennis world may not have seen the last of @CaroWozniacki just yet.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
"You may see me around, not on court, but off the court still."
Yes please!!!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HvX0VrNpHK
Mum ✅— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
Dad ✅
Bro ✅
Husb ✅
Family matters ❤️❤️❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @CaroWozniacki pic.twitter.com/s7vHrwTuEi
🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰@CaroWozniacki takes one last lap of Melbourne Arena to the tune of 'Sweet, Caroline' 🎵#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/r3pIt1o86c— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
