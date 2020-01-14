Waanzin in Australië: speelsters worden onwel door rook, onderhandse opslagen en boze reacties via Twitter

in Australië valt op dit moment eigenlijk niet te tennissen
Australië kreunt al weken onder de felle bosbranden en ook de tenniswereld heeft daar last van. Op de ATP Cup werd indoor gespeeld en waren de gevolgen beperkt, maar outdoor valt er haast niet te tennissen.
Op het kwalificatietoernooi voor de Australian Open werd Dalila Jakupovic onwel tegen Stefanie Vogele nadat ze bevangen raakte door de rook. De wedstrijd werd stilgelegd.
You Xiaodi koos in haar kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Eugenie Bouchard op een bepaald moment dan weer voor onderhandse services omdat ze te veel last had van de rook. De Canadese schone haalde het uiteindelijk.
Heel wat spelers en speelsters lieten intussen hun ongenoegen blijken via de sociale media.
Bravo @AustralianOpen! 👌👏 https://t.co/qhBbj1vgTL— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) January 14, 2020
Maria Sharapova and Laura Siegemund call off their match at Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament due to air pollution. Toxic smoke from raging bushfires hit Australian Open build up as a qualifier retired with breathing difficulties and Eugenie Bouchard needed medical attention. pic.twitter.com/Danbj3AFwl— 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) January 14, 2020
Saying everybody to stay inside and keep the schedule !? Very Well done!!! #hopesheisfine... pic.twitter.com/hzDFB8DYgZ— steve darcis (@stevedarcishark) January 14, 2020
Now VS a few days ago. #melbournesmoke #AirQuality pic.twitter.com/M39hc5eMvc— AstroKerrie ✞🎃 (@Astrokerrie) January 13, 2020
When they tow your car and it’s 91 degrees in the parking lot🤯🥵😂 pic.twitter.com/MLfND43eeI— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 14, 2020
Eugenie Bouchard needed medical attention mid-match due to the smoke and haze from the fires. This #AustralianOpen article doesn't mention it. At all. If she strained her oblique and needed attention they would have mentioned it, no? Seems odd. #Censored https://t.co/ouVrB2pGYK— Steven Bull (@steven_j_bull) January 14, 2020
