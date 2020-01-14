Waanzin in Australië: speelsters worden onwel door rook, onderhandse opslagen en boze reacties via Twitter

Australië kreunt al weken onder de felle bosbranden en ook de tenniswereld heeft daar last van. Op de ATP Cup werd indoor gespeeld en waren de gevolgen beperkt, maar outdoor valt er haast niet te tennissen.

Op het kwalificatietoernooi voor de Australian Open werd Dalila Jakupovic onwel tegen Stefanie Vogele nadat ze bevangen raakte door de rook. De wedstrijd werd stilgelegd.

You Xiaodi koos in haar kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Eugenie Bouchard op een bepaald moment dan weer voor onderhandse services omdat ze te veel last had van de rook. De Canadese schone haalde het uiteindelijk.

Heel wat spelers en speelsters lieten intussen hun ongenoegen blijken via de sociale media.

Maria Sharapova and Laura Siegemund call off their match at Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament due to air pollution. Toxic smoke from raging bushfires hit Australian Open build up as a qualifier retired with breathing difficulties and Eugenie Bouchard needed medical attention. pic.twitter.com/Danbj3AFwl — 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) January 14, 2020

Saying everybody to stay inside and keep the schedule !? Very Well done!!! #hopesheisfine... pic.twitter.com/hzDFB8DYgZ — steve darcis (@stevedarcishark) January 14, 2020

When they tow your car and it’s 91 degrees in the parking lot🤯🥵😂 pic.twitter.com/MLfND43eeI — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 14, 2020