Waanzin in Australië: speelsters worden onwel door rook, onderhandse opslagen en boze reacties via Twitter
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
3 reacties

in Australië valt op dit moment eigenlijk niet te tennissen

Australië kreunt al weken onder de felle bosbranden en ook de tenniswereld heeft daar last van. Op de ATP Cup werd indoor gespeeld en waren de gevolgen beperkt, maar outdoor valt er haast niet te tennissen.

Op het kwalificatietoernooi voor de Australian Open werd Dalila Jakupovic onwel tegen Stefanie Vogele nadat ze bevangen raakte door de rook. De wedstrijd werd stilgelegd.

You Xiaodi koos in haar kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Eugenie Bouchard op een bepaald moment dan weer voor onderhandse services omdat ze te veel last had van de rook. De Canadese schone haalde het uiteindelijk.

Heel wat spelers en speelsters lieten intussen hun ongenoegen blijken via de sociale media.

