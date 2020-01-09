🎥 ATP Cup: Rusland wint ook dubbelspel tegen Argentinië en gaat naar halve finale

Rusland schakelde Argentinië uit op de ATP Cup
Foto: © photonews
Rusland heeft zich als tweede geplaatst voor de halve finale op de ATP Cup. Karen Khachanov en Daniil Medvedev wonnen allebei hun enkelspel.
Het afsluitende dubbelspel wordt dus een maat voor niets. Rusland neemt het zaterdag in de halve finale op tegen de winnaar van het duel tussen Servië en Canada.
De andere halve finale gaat tussen Australië en België of Spanje.
Game, set and Semi-Final! @DaniilMedwed def. Diego Schwartzman 6-4 4-6 6-3 to secure a place in the inaugural #ATPCup Semi-Finals for 🇷🇺 #TeamRussia.#ARGRUS pic.twitter.com/mcO3FSaMp8— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 9, 2020
Here comes, Diego 💪@dieschwartzman | #ATPCuppic.twitter.com/S8YT8wf12C— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 9, 2020
Update 15u30: We noemden het afsluitende dubbel een maat voor niets, maar dan hadden we niet op dit heerlijke punt gerekend.
Do you think someone's been watching @RafaelNadal? 👀— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 9, 2020
Shot of the night goes to Teymuraz Gabashvili 👏 #ATPCup | #Final8 | #RUSARG pic.twitter.com/hZNKX4dSGk
Cue celebratory hugs 🤗— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 9, 2020
Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk close out the doubles, 7-6(5) 6-4 against Gonzalez/Molteni to take the tie 3-0 for 🇷🇺 #TeamRussia.#ATPCup | #Final8 | #ARGRUS pic.twitter.com/6AJC7BLQQ7
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.