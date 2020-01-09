🎥 ATP Cup: Rusland wint ook dubbelspel tegen Argentinië en gaat naar halve finale
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
Rusland schakelde Argentinië uit op de ATP Cup

🎥 ATP Cup: Rusland wint ook dubbelspel tegen Argentinië en gaat naar halve finale
Foto: © photonews

Rusland heeft zich als tweede geplaatst voor de halve finale op de ATP Cup. Karen Khachanov en Daniil Medvedev wonnen allebei hun enkelspel.

Het afsluitende dubbelspel wordt dus een maat voor niets. Rusland neemt het zaterdag in de halve finale op tegen de winnaar van het duel tussen Servië en Canada.

De andere halve finale gaat tussen Australië en België of Spanje.

Update 15u30: We noemden het afsluitende dubbel een maat voor niets, maar dan hadden we niet op dit heerlijke punt gerekend.

Daniil Medvedev

