🎥 Djokovic steelt de show en plaatst zich met Servië als tweede voor kwartfinale ATP Cup
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

Servië plaatste zich voor de kwartfinale op de ATP Cup

Foto: © photonews

Servië heeft op de ATP Cup met 2-1 gewonnen van Frankrijk. Novak Djokovic haalde het zowel in het enkel- en het dubbelspel.

Australië plaatste zich als eerste voor de laatste acht.

Een heerlijk punt, de V(A)R, een supertiebreak en de nodige emoties. De wedstrijden van Nole hadden vandaag werkelijk alles. 

.

Novak Djokovic

