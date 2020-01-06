🎥 Djokovic steelt de show en plaatst zich met Servië als tweede voor kwartfinale ATP Cup

Servië plaatste zich voor de kwartfinale op de ATP Cup
Servië heeft op de ATP Cup met 2-1 gewonnen van Frankrijk. Novak Djokovic haalde het zowel in het enkel- en het dubbelspel.
Australië plaatste zich als eerste voor de laatste acht.
Een heerlijk punt, de V(A)R, een supertiebreak en de nodige emoties. De wedstrijden van Nole hadden vandaag werkelijk alles.
Just RIDICULOUS from @DjokerNole 😅#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/9ZDjvff4JR— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 6, 2020
⚠️ Video Review ⚠️— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 6, 2020
🇫🇷 #TeamFrance successfully use VR to overturn a foul smash off the Djokovic racquet.#ATPCup | #SRBFRA pic.twitter.com/u3GhK4O9GB
A super tiebreak to decide the tie...@nmahut and @ERogerVasselin level things up against 🇷🇸 #TeamSerbia, taking the second set 7-6(5).#ATPCup | #Brisbane | #SRBFRA pic.twitter.com/wTXhq9kEob— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 6, 2020
Are you not entertained 🤯#SRBFRA | #Brisbane | #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/WiGMPnSZOJ— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 6, 2020
#TeamSerbia ARE GOING TO SYDNEY!#ATPCup | @DjokerNole | @troicki_viktor pic.twitter.com/gnbUYJBtAd— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 6, 2020
