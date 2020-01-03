🎥 The Demon doet Sydney ontploffen met heerlijk punt in wedstrijd tegen Zverev, ook Kyrgios steelt de show
Australië klopte Duitsland op de ATP Cup

Foto: © photonews

Alex de Minaur bracht gastland Australië vrijdag op een veilige 2-0 voorsprong tegen Duitsland op de ATP Cup. Het toptalent knokte zich vanuit een geslagen positie terug.

De Minaur klopte Alexander Zverev nadat Nick Kyrgios de eerste wedstrijd had gewonnne. Het afsluitende dubbel kan Australië dus de zege niet meer kosten. 

Alex De Minaur

