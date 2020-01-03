🎥 The Demon doet Sydney ontploffen met heerlijk punt in wedstrijd tegen Zverev, ook Kyrgios steelt de show

Australië klopte Duitsland op de ATP Cup
Foto: © photonews
Alex de Minaur bracht gastland Australië vrijdag op een veilige 2-0 voorsprong tegen Duitsland op de ATP Cup. Het toptalent knokte zich vanuit een geslagen positie terug.
De Minaur klopte Alexander Zverev nadat Nick Kyrgios de eerste wedstrijd had gewonnne. Het afsluitende dubbel kan Australië dus de zege niet meer kosten.
Oh yes, Demon 😈— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 3, 2020
🇦🇺 @alexdeminaur has serious wheels! @ATPCup | #ATPCuppic.twitter.com/28h5XD72LD
The Demon is on the way back!@alexdeminaur takes the second set for 🇦🇺 #TeamAustralia and we're going the distance on Pat Rafter Arena.#GERAUS | #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/AYSwJcatK4— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 3, 2020
Amazing Alex 🙌@alexdeminaur pulls off a stunning comeback to defeat Zverev 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 to give 🇦🇺 #TeamAustralia the tie!#GERAUS | #Brisbane pic.twitter.com/sNrr4P0nBH— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 3, 2020
Never a dull moment 😂— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 3, 2020
🇦🇺 @NickKyrgios | #GERAUS | #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/W3HAdC0X3d
