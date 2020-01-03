🎥 Emotionele Kyrgios zamelt in één match al meer dan 2000 euro in: "We hebben slechtste lucht ter wereld"

In zijn eerste wedstrijd tegen de Duitser Struff serveerde Kyrgios 20 aces. Goed dus voor 400 Australische dollar, wat neerkomt op exact 2500 euro. Dat bedrag gaat dus al zeker naar iedereen die lijdt onder de bosbranden en zal in de loop van de ATP Cup uiteraard nog oplopen.

"It's bigger than tennis."



An emotional @NickKyrgios talks about the difficult situation with bushfires in Australia and what it means to support the cause 🙏#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/fJvNtZvGDw