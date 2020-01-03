🎥 Emotionele Kyrgios zamelt in één match al meer dan 2000 euro in: "We hebben slechtste lucht ter wereld"

Kyrgios mept 2500 euro bij mekaar voor slachtoffers van bosbranden in Australië
Foto: © photonews
Nick Kyrgios was één van de spelers die op de baan moest komen op de eerste dag van de ATP Cup. Vooraf had hij beloofd om deze maand per ace 250 Australische dollar te doneren om de slachtoffers van de bosbranden in Australië te helpen.
In zijn eerste wedstrijd tegen de Duitser Struff serveerde Kyrgios 20 aces. Goed dus voor 400 Australische dollar, wat neerkomt op exact 2500 euro. Dat bedrag gaat dus al zeker naar iedereen die lijdt onder de bosbranden en zal in de loop van de ATP Cup uiteraard nog oplopen.
"It's bigger than tennis."— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 3, 2020
An emotional @NickKyrgios talks about the difficult situation with bushfires in Australia and what it means to support the cause 🙏#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/fJvNtZvGDw
Tijdens een interview na de match bleek hoe erg Kyrgios met de bosbranden in zijn maag zit. "Ik kom zelf uit Canberra", vertelt hij. "We hebben daar nu de slechtste lucht uit de wereld, dat is redelijk triestig."
Lees ook...
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.