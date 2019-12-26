Grandslamkampioen van 46(!) gaat laatste jaar uit carrière in

Er zijn van die sporters die wel eeuwig lijken mee te gaan. Dat leek ook het geval voor de bekende dubbelspecialist Leander Paes. Op zijn 46ste tennist hij nog altijd. Paes heeft wel aangekondigd dat hij aan het eind van 2020 afscheid neemt.

De Indiër maakte jarenlang grote furore in het dubbeltennis. Achttien jaar op rij won hij elk jaar minstens één toernooi. In 1999 werd hij voor het eerst nummer één van de wereld. In totaal veroverde Paes liefst achttien grandslamtitels: acht in het mannen dubbel en tien in het gemengd dubbel.

Zijn laatste grote triomf was het winnen van Roland Garros in 2016 aan de zijde van Martina Hingis. Paes heeft besloten dat het nu stilaan toch tijd wordt om zijn racket op te bergen. Hij kondigde die beslissing aan op zijn Instagramaccount.

"Ik wil aankondigen dat 2020 mijn afscheidsjaar zal zijn als profspeler. Ik kijk uit naar de kalender, ik zal nog een beperkt aantal toernooien spelen. Het gaat een emotioneel jaar worden", laat Paes weten.