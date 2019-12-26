Grandslamkampioen van 46(!) gaat laatste jaar uit carrière in
Leander Paes stopt eind 2020 met tennissen

Foto: © photonews

Er zijn van die sporters die wel eeuwig lijken mee te gaan. Dat leek ook het geval voor de bekende dubbelspecialist Leander Paes. Op zijn 46ste tennist hij nog altijd. Paes heeft wel aangekondigd dat hij aan het eind van 2020 afscheid neemt.

De Indiër maakte jarenlang grote furore in het dubbeltennis. Achttien jaar op rij won hij elk jaar minstens één toernooi. In 1999 werd hij voor het eerst nummer één van de wereld. In totaal veroverde Paes liefst achttien grandslamtitels: acht in het mannen dubbel en tien in het gemengd dubbel.

Zijn laatste grote triomf was het winnen van Roland Garros in 2016 aan de zijde van Martina Hingis. Paes heeft besloten dat het nu stilaan toch tijd wordt om zijn racket op te bergen. Hij kondigde die beslissing aan op zijn Instagramaccount.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s wishing all of you and your families a fabulous year ahead filled with health, happiness and excitement. ⁣⁣ ⁣ This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player. ⁣ ⁣⁣ Firstly, I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me. I love you ❤⁣⁣ ⁣ I want to thank my two sisters Jacquie and Maria. They are my Rocks. Being older than me, they have brought me up to understand the ups and downs of life’s journey. And have brought me up to understand how to be a gentleman as well as stand firm to our beliefs and morals that our parents have instilled in us. I love you two ❤ ⁣⁣ ⁣ I want to thank my daughter Aiyana, for teaching me that the most beautiful thing in the world is to have a daughter. You are my inspiration. Papa loves you 💖⁣⁣ ⁣ I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, traveling with my team and celebrating with all my friends and fans around the world. It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say “Thank you” to you. ⁣⁣ ⁣ I would love to hear your favorite “Leander memories” over the years using #OneLastRoar tagging me and I will be sharing mine too throughout the course of the year. ⁣⁣ ⁣ 2020 is going to be an emotional one and I look forward to seeing all of you out there Roaring with me 🦁⁣⁣ ⁣ It’s been an honour being your LionHeart 🙏🏽⁣⁣ I hope Santa is being kind to all of you. ⁣⁣ God Bless,⁣⁣ Leander⁣⁣ #OneLastRoar

Een bericht gedeeld door Leander Paes (@leanderpaes) op

"Ik wil aankondigen dat 2020 mijn afscheidsjaar zal zijn als profspeler. Ik kijk uit naar de kalender, ik zal nog een beperkt aantal toernooien spelen. Het gaat een emotioneel jaar worden", laat Paes weten.

