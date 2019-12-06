Wozniacki kondigt afscheid aan

De Deense schone pakte dertig WTA-titels, waaronder de Australian Open in 2018. Twee jaar later speelt ze daar dus haar allerlaatste toernooi.

De ex van Tiger Woods stond in 2010 een tijdje eerste op de WTA ranking. Wozniacki is 29.

"I am ready to move on to the next chapter in my life."



