Afscheid van Wozniacki: de ex-nummer één die niet echt van Grand Slams hield

Caroline Wozniacki kondigde vrijdag aan dat ze volgende maand stopt met tennissen. De Deense is amper 29.

Caroline Wozniacki is de dochter van een ex-voetbalprof en een ex-handbalster. 2008 werd het jaar van de doorbraak voor Caro. Ze won drie WTA-toernooien en klom van plek 64 naar twaalf.

In 2009 haalde ze de finale van de US Open. Daarin moest ze het onderspit delven tegen Kim Clijsters. Ook vijf jaar later verloor ze daar de finale.

Eigenlijk waren Grand Slams en Wozniacki nooit een geslaagd huwelijk. In Parijs raakte ze nooit voorbij de kwartfinale, op Wimbledon haalde ze de laatste acht zelfs nooit. Vijf keer liep het fout in de vierde ronde.

Wozniacki stond 71 weken op nummer één, maar won maar één Grand Slam in haar carrière. De Australian Open in 2018. Het is ook daar dat ze volgende maand op amper 29-jarige leeftijd haar racket aan de haak zal hangen.

Het afgelopen jaar was een teleurstelling voor de Deense. Ze viel terug van plek drie naar 37 op de ranking en voor het eerst in elf jaar sluit ze zo het jaar af buiten de top twintig. Daarnaast slaagde er voor het eerst sinds 2007 niet in om een toernooi te winnen. Blessures waren de grootste boosdoener.