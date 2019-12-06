Afscheid van Wozniacki: de ex-nummer één die niet echt van Grand Slams hield

Caroline Wozniacki stond 71 weken op nummer één
Caroline Wozniacki kondigde vrijdag aan dat ze volgende maand stopt met tennissen. De Deense is amper 29.
Caroline Wozniacki is de dochter van een ex-voetbalprof en een ex-handbalster. 2008 werd het jaar van de doorbraak voor Caro. Ze won drie WTA-toernooien en klom van plek 64 naar twaalf.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
In 2009 haalde ze de finale van de US Open. Daarin moest ze het onderspit delven tegen Kim Clijsters. Ook vijf jaar later verloor ze daar de finale.
Eigenlijk waren Grand Slams en Wozniacki nooit een geslaagd huwelijk. In Parijs raakte ze nooit voorbij de kwartfinale, op Wimbledon haalde ze de laatste acht zelfs nooit. Vijf keer liep het fout in de vierde ronde.
Wozniacki stond 71 weken op nummer één, maar won maar één Grand Slam in haar carrière. De Australian Open in 2018. Het is ook daar dat ze volgende maand op amper 29-jarige leeftijd haar racket aan de haak zal hangen.
Het afgelopen jaar was een teleurstelling voor de Deense. Ze viel terug van plek drie naar 37 op de ranking en voor het eerst in elf jaar sluit ze zo het jaar af buiten de top twintig. Daarnaast slaagde er voor het eerst sinds 2007 niet in om een toernooi te winnen. Blessures waren de grootste boosdoener.
