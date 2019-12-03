Giving Tuesday: tennissterren uit het heden en verleden dragen volop hun steentje bij

Het is Giving Tuesday. Dat is niet alleen de eerste dinsdag nadat het in de VS Thanksgiving is geweest, maar ook een dag die volledig in het teken staat van goede doelen. Zeker in de tenniswereld is er een actieve participatie aan Giving Tuesday.

Dat blijkt uit verschillende posts op sociale media. Zo gaat er veel aandacht aan het schenken van een beter leven aan talloze kinderen. Onder andere Novak Djokovic en Simona Halep gebruiken hun eigen fonds daarvoor.

Ook tennissterren uit het verleden, zoals Mary Pierce en Billie Jean King, vinden het belangrijk om zich te blijven inzetten voor anderen. Deze Giving Tuesday staat daar nog eens bij stil.

Giving is all about love ❤ We welcome you to join us in giving the gift of education and building a brighter future for Serbia. Retweet our video, tag friends, let's do this! From my family and our foundation team, we thank you for your generosity and support! #GivingTuesday https://t.co/pTzDgPhv7f — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 3, 2019

I am committed to giving back through the Simona Halep Foundation. We already fund a girls’ ice hockey team, finance the organization of several gymnastics events and of course we help budding tennis stars, but I have much bigger plans for the future! #GivingTuesday #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/YYTKoZWYzR — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 3, 2019

Incredibly proud of the work the @BJKLInitiative engages in, together with our partners, to give back to communities near and far. #GivingTuesday https://t.co/PMYrDPInPk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 3, 2019