Giving Tuesday: tennissterren uit het heden en verleden dragen volop hun steentje bij
Kevin Vanbuggenhout
| 1 reacties

Onder andere Djokovic en Halep doen met hun fondsen mee aan Giving Tuesday

Foto: © photonews

Het is Giving Tuesday. Dat is niet alleen de eerste dinsdag nadat het in de VS Thanksgiving is geweest, maar ook een dag die volledig in het teken staat van goede doelen. Zeker in de tenniswereld is er een actieve participatie aan Giving Tuesday.

Dat blijkt uit verschillende posts op sociale media. Zo gaat er veel aandacht aan het schenken van een beter leven aan talloze kinderen. Onder andere Novak Djokovic en Simona Halep gebruiken hun eigen fonds daarvoor. 

Ook tennissterren uit het verleden, zoals Mary Pierce en Billie Jean King, vinden het belangrijk om zich te blijven inzetten voor anderen. Deze Giving Tuesday staat daar nog eens bij stil.

